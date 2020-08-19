Top commander: Iran's defense industry strongly supports nat'l security

In a message on the occasion of Defense Industry Day, Major General Baqeri extended congratulations to the officials, jihadis, experts, and staff of the country's defense industry, also stressed that the Iranian experts in the field of the defense will develop defense capacities more than before.

Declaring that the national defense industry is a strong supporter of the armed forces in defending the independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and protecting the achievements, values, and ideals of the Islamic Revolution and Establishment, Major General Baqeri said, "The country's defense industry has taken great steps towards self-sufficiency through the persistent and constant efforts of national expert forces."

The top Iranian general added that the country's defense industry is manufacturing advanced and modern military products, including fighter jets, drones, ballistic and precision missiles, radars, satellites, submarines, helicopters, tanks, and other defense needs and what the country's defense industry does have become an encouraging model for the success of other production areas, especially in the field of economy and industry which uses its non-military abilities for resolving countries' need in confronting coronavirus pandemic".

Pointing to the shameful failure of the United States to pass a resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran, he said, "Surely, the improvement of Iran's defense industry with complete independence is because of the untiring efforts of the Islamic Revolution forces, which with expertise, commitment and self-confidence have made Iran self-sufficient in obtaining advanced defense technologies."

Major General Baqeri emphasized the need to promote defense powers components for the Iranian system and nation, as well as comprehensive support from the armed forces.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish