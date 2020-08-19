Aug 19, 2020, 1:14 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83914509
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif congratulates Omani foreign minister on assuming post

Zarif congratulates Omani foreign minister on assuming post

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message congratulated new Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi on assuming the post.

I congratulate the dear brother and friend, His Excellency Mr. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi, for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, and he received the trust from a wise brother His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Iranian foreign minister also wished success for Omani minister.

He wished health for former Omani foreign minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =