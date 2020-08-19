Zarif congratulates Omani foreign minister on assuming post

I congratulate the dear brother and friend, His Excellency Mr. Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi, for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, and he received the trust from a wise brother His Excellency Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Iranian foreign minister also wished success for Omani minister.

He wished health for former Omani foreign minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish