West Bank annexation to Israel, UAE’s broken dream: Expert

Akef Heydarli said on Wednesday that the Zionist regime will continue violating Palestinians rights in attempt to annex the Palestinian lands.

He said that the Emirati crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made the treacherous move to increase his own power.

Heydarli said the UAE’s claim that the agreement with the occupiers of the Holy Quds helps the peace process between Israel and Palestine is a broken dream.

He added that, in 1979 and 1994, Egypt and Jordan unilaterally normalized relations with the Zionist regime, but the Israelis went on violating Palestinians’ rights and pursued their bid to annex the Palestinian territories.

The UAE’s agreement is the third blow to the Muslim world, he said, adding that Abu Dhabi helps the Zionist-US axis to pose threats to the security of the Muslim counties in the region.

The accord is a part of the White House conspiracies against the Islamic countries and as long as the Muslims are not united against the Zionists, annexation of Palestinian lands continues, he said.

Praising Iran’s policies in this regard, he said that unfortunately, most rulers of Arab states do not take their countries’ interests into consideration, which leads to such “shameful agreements”.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv have normalized ties.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain are the Persian Gulf states that have accelerated their bid to establish friendly relations with the fake regime of Israel that occupied Palestine.

