Rouhani: Global arrogance behind economic war against Iran

Economic war is in line with plots hatched by the global arrogance against the country, President Rouhani said at the cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday morning.



Someday, they wanted to damage the Islamic system by assassinating the officials or imposing war on Iran, and today they are pursuing their plots through economic war, the president noted.



About Moharram rituals to mourn for martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household, the president said that the form of mourning will be different from the previous years but the rituals will be held based on health protocols and regulations.



Since its Dec 2019 outbreak worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has created serious problems for holding many events and meetings as it has killed over 784,000 across the world up to now.



However, all including cyberspace, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and people should wave the flag of mourning anyhow.



He then said that all officials in charge of holding Moharram are responsible for their duties [to hold the rituals regarding the safety of the people].

Although they were defeated over and over again, they continued to go the same way, he added.

Turning to the UN Security Council's recent meeting on the proposed US resolution against Iran, President Rouhani thanked all the countries that did not vote for the resolution.

He especially appreciated the votes cast by Russia and China against the resolution which sought to extend extension of the arms embargo on Iran.

The United States is alone, the Iranian President stressed.

Referring to the May 2018 US unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), President Rouhani said that if Iran too had left the international nuclear deal, Washington would have tried to re-impose all UNSC resolutions and commit act of treason against Tehran with no cost.

Turning to the issue of management, the president said the Iranian government is proud of managing the country with no reliance on oil income.

About the social life of people which is affected by difficulties due to the pandemic, Rouhani said the current difficult conditions are temporary as the government is working to overcome them.

