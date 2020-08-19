Iran provides 500,000 legal, illegal foreign students with free education: Minister

In the past, the families of such students, especially illegal Afghan refugees, were worried about their children’s registration in schools because the process was fraught with obstacles, but since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s issued an edict in this regard in May 2015, the process has eased and the students have been enjoying the same educational services as their Iranian classmates.

Haji-Mirzaee told IRNA that Iran is the only country rendering free education for more than 500,000 foreign students without receiving aids.

The statistics show that there are 560,000 non-Iranian students studying in Iranian schools, most of whom Afghan students.

Foreign children in Iran – there legally or not – enjoy the same curricular and extracurricular activities.

Haji-Mirzaee added in his visits to schools he had witnessed that foreign students receive the same educational services as their Iranian classmates.

Iran’s minister of education also said that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the schools were closed in Iran and education was continued online through special applications designed by the Ministry of Education, but most of foreign students studying in Iran do not have access smart phones or tablets.

He added that the schools will reopen in early September, but things will be different this year. Based on the information collected by the Ministry of Education, most of the foreign students, 500,000 out of the total 560,000, are not connected to the Internet because they don’t have a smart phone or tablet

Haji-Mirzaee hoped that international organizations and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees will do their responsibilities about these students.

