Russia ready to supply industrial machinery with long-term payment

Speaking to IRNA, Pavel Bukhanov said the Russian Export Center Group has a special plan for supplying mineral machinery and equipment.

He added that the bank facility interest rate of European countries is 4% but Russia will charge 1.5% for loans to purchase industrial machinery.

He noted that 2,500 items are included in this category and Russia will provide its support.

Based on the Russian Federal Customs Service report, Iran and Russia had $1.74 billion trade in 2018.

$1.207 billion worth of goods were exported to Iran and 533 million dollars were imported from Iran.

According to its official website, Russian Export Center Group (REC, EXIAR, Eximbank of Russia) is a state export support institution created with the assistance of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The REC Group works with exporters and their foreign partners, as well as with clients in the field of financial and non-financial services.

