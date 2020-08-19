Envoy: US campaign against multilateralism doomed to failure

Reacting to US regime's failure and isolation with the UN Security Council in a bid to extend Iran arms embargo, Qasemi said that what happened in the recent UN Security Council session against the US unilateral complacency will bring about further surprises as well.

US as permanent member of the UNSC and the so-called advocate of the world leadership face a historic scandal and defeat which can be considered as a turning point in the contemporary era, he added.

He described the role of Iranian diplomacy as undeniable, saying it should be considered precisely, fairly and reasonably.

He said that the votes in favor and against the US draft resolution indicated that the world is concerned about continuation of hegemony of a power with record of breaching the International Law, untrustworthy and human rights.

It can be the beginning and a strategic downturn for the US unilateralism requiring the international community to focus on multilateralism and consultations to address the critical issues with patience.

Multilateralism is the only elixir to remedy the current maladies the international community is suffering from fix it up in a better orbit of sustainable peace and security ensuring economic development and justice, Iranian envoy noted.

The UN Security Council rejected US draft resolution to extend Iran arms embargo scheduled to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

