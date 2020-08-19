Iran holds university entrance exam with strict protective protocols

Today, 113,732 individuals are competing for seats in national art universities across the country.

On August 20, 21 and 22, other individuals are to compete to gain admission to universities in math, human sciences and foreign languages.

This year, 1,393,233 people graduated from high schools have attended nationwide Konkour exam.

Special protective protocols are being enforced under supervision of 7,000 health experts to ensure safety of the students taking part in the nationwide exam.

Some175,000 officials are in charge of holding this year's Konkour, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, 61 individuals infected by COVID-19 attended the entrance exam while the issue has been confirmed by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The nationwide university entrance exam was due to be held over a month ago, but, was postponed for more preparatory works beforehand to ensure safety of the participants in the exam.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish