Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 19

- Envoy urges UK to apologize for acting against Iran's national sovereignty in 1953

Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message on the anniversary of a US-UK-led coup in Iran in 1953 said that the UK should apologize for its infringement against Iranian national sovereignty.

- US bogged down in self-created quagmire: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States has made miscalculations in major international issues and has bogged itself down in a self-created quagmire.

- UN supports Iran’s fight against coronavirus: Resident coordinator

The UN Resident Coordinator in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ugochi Daniels says the United Nations agencies in the Islamic Republic of Iran are supporting local authorities in their demanding drive against COVID-19 outbreak. Under harshest US economic sanctions, Iran is also one of the hardest hit countries in the West Asia since the unknown disease was first reported in February 2020.

- Kangaroo court issues ruling on Hariri killing

There is no evidence that the leadership of Hezbollah, or the Syrian government, were involved in the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq al-Hariri, a judge said on Tuesday.

- Iranian taekwondo fighters shine in Int’l online competitions

Iranian taekwondo fighters Yasna Jalili, Setayesh Goudarzi and Mohammad Farrokhzad have received three medals in international online competitions, head of Khuzestan Taekwondo committee Ahmad Anari said.

- Anti-U.S. protests grip Hasakah, Qamishli

People in Syria’s Hasakah and Qamishli, two of the largest cities in Hasakah Province, took to the streets on Tuesday for mass demonstrations against the U.S. presence in their country in the wake of Monday’s attack on a Syrian Army position.

- Football federation responsible for Wilmots’s contract: Alinejad

Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth had no role in signing the contract of the former national football team head coach, Marc Wilmots, according to a top official of the ministry.

- How Iran will respond to snapback sanctions

As the U.S. moves forward with its plan to snap back all UN sanctions on Iran, the world holds its breath to see how Iran would respond to a potential return of UN restrictions.

- Farshchian’s “Evening of Ashura” perfect expression of grief

Master miniaturist Mahmud Farshchian created “The Evening of Ashura” both to depict one of the greatest tragedies for Muslims and to represent the power of art in expressing major events of history.

- Reward and punishment policy for unruly exporters

Export companies have refused to return $27 billion in overseas earnings in the past two years and the government is struggling to bring the money back by resorting to a mix of pliability and penalty.

- Steel exports dip 31% YOY to 2.2 million tons in 4 months

More than 2.23 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products were exported from Iran during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21), registering a 31.83% decrease compared with the similar period of last year, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association's latest report.

- NICICO sales grow 33% YOY to over $400 million in 4 months

The National Iranian Copper Industries Company's sales stood at 91.62 trillion rials ($409 million) during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21), according to the company’s managing director.

