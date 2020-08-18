Iran's envoy discusses economic issues with Austrian officials

He wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday, "I had a very friendly and fruitful meeting in the city of Bratislava (Slovak capital) with Mr. Peter Mihok, President of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Honorary President of the Federation of World Chambers of Commerce."

It was agreed to identify further ways to strengthen and deepen Iran-Slovakia economic relations, he said.

Baqerpour-Ardakani further announced his meeting with the Governor of the Austrian Central Bank and added that the meeting emphasized deepening of friendly relations between Iran and Austria.

Exploring ways of developing bilateral trade relations was one of the main topics discussed during the meeting, he said.

Ardakani submitted his credentials to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in July.

He conveyed the friendship message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to his Austrian counterpart and full readiness of the Iranian government for the expansion of relations with Austria in all political, economic, cultural fields based on historical and long-standing relations between the two countries.

