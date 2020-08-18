Iran: US must end disastrous presence in Afghanistan

In response to the false claims made by some US-based media that other countries were paying the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan, Khatibzadeh said that the US is caught in a self-made swamp in Afghanistan and the blood of American soldiers is shed thousands of miles away from their country because of White House's wrong policies, which has resulted in war and bleeding for innocent people of Afghanistan for many years.

He added that the US government, which has no response to the families of its soldiers killed in Afghanistan, is seeking to cover up its miscalculation in Afghanistan by its media.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman finally called on the United States to act responsibly and end its destructive attendance in Afghanistan as soon as possible instead of blaming others.

3266**2050

