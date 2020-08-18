Resistance front a way to counter conspiracy to restore ties with Zionists: int’l intellectuals

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker also delivered a speech at the webinar held here on Tuesday.

The speakers said that a joint effort is needed to resolve issues, including Palestine, Kashmir, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

They said Palestine and Muslim nations are facing a new Zionist wave and Trump wants to destroy world peace through Arab-Israeli relations and occupation of Jerusalem.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed from Pakistan, Sergei Baburin from Russia, Nkosi Mandela from South Africa, Huda Naeem from Palestine, Hassan Turan from Turkey, Syed Ibrahim from Malaysia, Hamid Abbas Mousavi from Iraq, Senator Maulvi Abdullah Qarlaq from Afghanistan, Saif Ibrahim Musa from Lebanon, Dr. Nidal Ammar from Syria, Dr. Jalal Feroz, former Member of Parliament from Bahrain and Yahya Badruddin Al-Houthi, Minister of Education from Yemen were among the other speakers.

They all addressed the gathering through a video link.

The conference was hosted by Sabir Abu Maryam, Central Secretary General of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Pakistan stands with the oppressed nations and at the forefront is the support for the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmir.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the advisor to Iran's Speaker, said Iran supports all victims, including Palestine and Kashmir, and that the UAE-Zionist agreement is a US conspiracy to sabotage peace in the region.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs of Palestine and Kashmir and the martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani will not go in vain.

The Turkish MP said that the UN's silence on issues such as Palestine, Kashmir, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria is a criminal act and the UN is not playing its role, so it is a worthless institution.

Hamas MP Huda Naeem from Palestine said that the Palestinians are fighting for their rights and that the establishment of relations with the Zionist regime by any Arab country does not reflect the wishes and aspirations of the Palestinians nor the ancestors of the Palestinian people.

The resolution presented jointly at the end of the conference, pledged to form a forum of parliamentarians from around the world to continue the joint effort to thwart and counter global Zionist conspiracies.

