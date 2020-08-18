COVID-19 kills 168 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The spokeswoman said that, with the 168 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 19,972.

Some 2,385 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,066 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

She said that a total of 347,835 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 300,881 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,882 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish