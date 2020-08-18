WHO equips Iran’s hospitals with 100 ultrasound machines worth $3m

“These devices are important for the evaluation of COVID-19 patients. They will be delivered to many hospitals across the country to be installed in intensive care units and other wards that are treating patients with COVID-19. They have been sponsored by the State of Kuwait and the Government of Japan, at a total value of about USD 3 million, and we are grateful for their support,” said Dr. Christoph Hamelmann, the WHO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“These 100 ultrasonography units, which have been provided by the World Health Organization to strengthen the country’s COVID-19 response, will be sent to facilities affiliated with universities of medical sciences throughout the country according to a distribution list provided by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education,” Dr. Hooman Narimani, Deputy for Planning and Program, Board of Trustees for Patients Treatments with Currency Saving highlighted.

“These devices will address important needs of our health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for that, we are especially grateful to WHO,” he added.

The Ministry of Health will soon start shipping the devices to hospitals across the country.

WHO continuously supports the Iranian health system’s efforts in combat against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing personal protective equipment, medicines, and medical equipment. Recently, the Organization delivered 16 CT scan machines to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, which were distributed among hospitals in different provinces of the country where they were urgently needed.

