Govt to open 6,000 km of highways until its term ends: Minister

Mohammad Eslami said that by the end of the current presidential term some 3,100 kilometers highways will be built. Some 3,170 kilometers highways have already opened by the incumbent Government comes an an end.

Speaking in a TV interview, Eslami said that more than twice this length or more is being studied or constructed. Each year, Iran will add 800 kilometers to its highways to make them 6,000 kilometers long in 5 years.

He added that some 5,600 km roads have been made since 2013.

He also said that rail transportation should be added from 10% to 30%.

Regarding Iran’s national plan of housing, he said that the first priority of the plan is the poor. The governments to plans to provide housing for them with land with low and zero interest.

