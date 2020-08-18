Iran, Russia sign agreement on engineering cooperation

The agreement, which was signed in Tehran by Head of IMEO Taqi Nabaei and director of REC in Iran Pavel Bukhanov, focuses on cooperation in the mining and engineering fields.

According to REC website, Russian Export Center is a State-owned development institute established by the Government to support the development of the non-commodity exports industry/sector. And Eximbank of Russia is part of REC.

At the signing ceremony, head of IMEO said the mutual agreement will pave the way for the two sides to promote cooperation in mining industry.

He added that his organization is ready to prepare the ground for Iranian mining sectors to join the Russian sides active in mining industry to foster cooperation.

Worth of trade exchange between Iran and Russia has been 1.74 billion dollars in 2018, according to Federal Customs Service of Russia.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish