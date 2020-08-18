Speaker urges Islamic states to foil "political terror" against Palestinians

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf made the remarks in a message to parliament speakers of Islamic countries.

In his message, Qalibaf has described the UAE agreement on normalization of relations with the Zionist regime of Israel as a "strategic mistake" made by Abu Dhabi.

Emirates-Israel agreement will lead to weakening all efforts taken by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), the speaker noted.

Undoubtedly, the will of the Palestinian nation and Resistance can make the historical Palestinian land free, he stressed.

In a related development, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement on August 14 said that the agreement between the Zionist regime and the United Arab Emirates accelerates Israeli annihilation.

