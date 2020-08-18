Aug 18, 2020, 10:08 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83911615
0 Persons

Tags

Speaker urges Islamic states to foil "political terror" against Palestinians

Speaker urges Islamic states to foil "political terror" against Palestinians

Tehran, Aug 18, IRNA - Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker called on the Islamic countries to use all international and regional capacities and try with solidarity and unity to foil "political terror" against the bona fide Palestinian people.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf  made the remarks in a message to parliament speakers of Islamic countries.

In his message, Qalibaf has described the UAE agreement on normalization of relations with the Zionist regime of Israel as a "strategic mistake" made by Abu Dhabi.

Emirates-Israel agreement will lead to weakening all efforts taken by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), the speaker noted.

Undoubtedly, the will of the Palestinian nation and Resistance can make the historical Palestinian land free, he stressed.

In a related development, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement on August 14 said that the agreement between the Zionist regime and the United Arab Emirates accelerates Israeli annihilation.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 5 =