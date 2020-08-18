Iran taekwondo fighters shine in int'l online competitions

Speaking to IRNA, Ahmad Anari said the international competitions in pumsae field were held in the presence of 239 athletes from 25 countries in men and women categories.

In the12-year-old category, Yasna Jalili ranked third and Setayesh Goudarzi in 16 to18-year-old categories bagged bronze medal, he added.

Mohammad Farrokhzad in 13 to15-year-old categories stood in the second place, he noted.

Anari went on to say that 12 international and national referees judged the event.

Stressing the fact that it was for the first time that the event was held online, he said each athlete performed his pumsae online and referees gave their comments and introduced scores.

9376**1424

