Zarif: Time of US hegemony is over  

Tehran, August 18, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that the time of US hegemony has come to an end.

Zarif made the remarks during a live televised address on the eve of the National Government Week.

He said that Trump Administration began miscalculated approach since 2018  when it pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.  

Zarif noted that the US is making every effort to prevent the lifting of Iran arms embargo but it has failed to do so.

The foreign minister said that the main reason behind the US failure is their false policy which begin since Trump took power and began interrupting the Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA.

Even the dead body of JCPOA defeated the US, Zarif said.  

