China urges US to adopt reasonable attitude toward JCPOA, UNSCR 2231

"In the UN Security Council voting on the US draft resolution, most members were against the US wrongdoing, and held the view that the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 should be earnestly preserved and implemented," Zhao Lijian said speaking in his Regular Press Conference.

"The voting result once again shows that unilateralism receives no support and bullying will fail. Any attempt to place one's own interest above the common interest of the international community is a dead end," he added.

"In recent years, in pursuing unilateralism and "America first", the US has abandoned its international obligations, and withdrawn from multilateral agreements and international organizations, shattering its own credibility. China urges the US to abandon unilateralism, and stop unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Chinese diplomat noted.

"The US should adopt a reasonable and realistic attitude, and return to the right track of observing the JCPOA and the UNSC resolution," Lijian reiterated.

"China firmly endorses the JCPOA and stays committed to upholding peace and stability in the Middle East," he stated.

"We are ready to work with relevant parties to keep close communication and coordination and advance the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," he said.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

