Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 18

- President: Recent UNSC meeting a political, historical victory for Iran

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said a recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council that ended by resounding failure of the United States in its bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran was a great political achievement and a historical victory for the Iranian nation.

- Iranian lawmaker proposes double-urgency bill on quitting JCPOA

A member of the Iranian Parliament announced on Monday that he has put forward a double-urgency bill on Iran's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

- Iran urges immediate start of inter-Afghan talks

Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian called for immediate beginning of the inter-Afghan talks in a meeting on Monday with caretaker of the Afghan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

- Iranian firms awarded €1.5 billion of contracts

Iran’s companies on Monday signed 13 contracts worth roughly 1.5 billion euros with 14 local firms to enhance and maintain the country’s oil production.

- Zionist regime shells besieged Gaza Strip

The Zionist regime’s army says its tanks have attacked the Gaza Strip, claiming it was in response to Palestinian rockets and airborne firebombs launched into southern parts of the occupied territories.

- Sevilla beat Man United 2-1 to reach Europa League final

Manchester United made it an unwanted hat trick of semifinal defeats this season after losing 2-1 in the Europa League to Sevilla.

- FIFA orders Iran to pay Marc Wilmots €6m

FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee has sent a letter to the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), ordering the federation to pay compensation to the former coach of the Iran national team, Marc Wilmots.

- Art Bureau records 10 tazieh performances for IRIB broadcast during Muharram

Tehran’s Art Bureau has recorded ten tazieh performances to be broadcast from the TV channels of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting during the first days of the lunar month of Muharram, which is observed every year with rituals for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

- UNSC will oppose snapback mechanism: Fitzpatrick

Mark Fitzpatrick, an associate fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies IISS, has said that the UN Security Council members will oppose triggering snapback mechanism which returns United Nations sanctions on Iran.

- NICICO sales grow 33% YOY to over $400 million in 4 months

The National Iranian Copper Industries Company's sales stood at 91.62 trillion rials ($409 million) during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21), according to the company’s managing director.

- Guardians Council spotlights flaws in vacancy tax bill

The Guardians Council—a watchdog that ensures laws are in line with the Iranian Constitution and Islamic law—has drawn attention to the flaws in various provisions of new vacancy tax bill drafted by parliamentarians.

- Call for closure of schools, universities, ban on gatherings amid coronavirus

A senior Health Ministry official has called for the continued closure of schools and universities in the first semester of the new academic year, as well as a ban on all forms of gatherings in preparation for the influenza season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

