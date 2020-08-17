Iran Air to resume Tehran-Madrid flights after 17 years

Following a series of actions taken by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran through coordination with the Civil Aviation Organization, the Airlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air) as well as Spanish domestic institutions, the license of ordinary Flights of Iran Air on the Tehran-Madrid route was received and accordingly, the flights will be operated on Wednesday of each week as of September 2, 2020, under the scheduled flight program.

Iran's Embassy in Madrid has been working extensively on the resumption of the flight, which had been suspended since the beginning of the 2001s, and hopes that this important step in bilateral relations can strengthen the ties between the two nations.

3266**2050

