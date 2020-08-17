UAE's treason not to be forgotten throughout history, senior Iranian cleric says

These days, the regretting news on the UAE's agreement to normalize relations with the usurping Zionist regime has been criticized by Muslims in the world, especially the oppressed people of Palestine, the statement said.

The statement added that definitely, this shameful agreement is to recognize and confirm the crimes committed by the child-killing Zionist regime against the stability of the region and betrayal attempt to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and sacred Al-Quds ideal.

While condemning the humiliating UAE’s act, the senior Iranian cleric said that according to God's determined promise, the final victory is with the right and friends of God while the defeat is with the wrong and friends of Satan, and this oppression will overtake them sooner or later.

