Official: 165 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Some 2,247 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,255 of whom were hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She added that with the 165 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 19,804.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 345,450 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 299,157 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,773 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 2,887,838 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish