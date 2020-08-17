University Prof says Trump's election defeat to harm UAE

Hadi Borhani, assistant professor at Faculty of World Studies of Tehran University, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA exclusively.

About the recent agreement on normalization of diplomatic relations between UAE and the Zionist regime of Israel, Borhani said such agreement reached before the November US presidential election is an indication of Emirates' mainspring.

Although the agreement will help Trump in the run-up for election, it would lead to opposite outcome after Trump's defeat in elections and produce adverse consequences for the UAE and Mohammed bin Zayed, the university professor noted.

The reason that why UAE reached agreement with Israel is that Emirates has drawn up a development prospect which needs maximum help from the West, Borhani added.

He said that such a prospect has divided Emirates from the region and that the UAE sacrificed national and traditional values to relations with the West.

As the UAE is under heavy pressures from some sides including Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, it decided to normalize relations with Israel in order to have a regional power to proceed with some of its certain affairs, the professor underlined.

Also, Emirates' agreement to have diplomatic ties with Zionist regime has relationship with the time of implementation of project on annexation of West Bank to Israel, said Borhani adding that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fulfilled his election promise to implement the project, it would create problem for the UAE.

So, Emirates started normalizing ties with Israel in order to make use of the regime's capacities to fight against certain countries, while annexation of West Bank to Israel would restrict access to such capacities or remove them, he stressed.

About reactions to this agreement, the professor said that it was natural that close countries to Trump Administration welcomed it; however, Russia's positive stance on the agreement was unprecedented because Moscow was not compelled to do so regarding its relations with Washington.

Those which picked positive stance on the issue were few; meanwhile, some took dubious stand.

However, some world states and international bodies did take strong stance on the agreement and condemned it, he added.

Palestine was among countries slammed the move and recalled its ambassador to the UAE, Borhani said, referring to strong stance taken by Iran and Turkey on the agreement.

Ankara has even threatened that it will cut relations with Abu Dhabi, the university professor said.

Additionally, Amnesty International has declared that none of those agreements can deprive Palestinian people of their basic rights, Borhani added.

In a related development, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in its August 16 statement that the agreement between the Zionist regime and the United Arab Emirates accelerates Israeli annihilation.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish