Arab states should defend their Islamic identity: Senior MP

Condemning the United Arab Emirates decision to normalize relations with the Zionist regime that has occupied the Islamic Arab state of Palestine, Qazizadeh-Hashemi said on a phone call with the representative of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran that it has been a long time that the reactionary Arab states of the region has clandestine relations with the Zionist regime and eventually were made public by the US in an attempt to downgrade the routine atrocity crimes Israeli leaders perpetrate in the occupied territories of Palestine.

Qazizadeh said that the Arab states call themselves Muslims and supporter of Palestine; however, they try to turn into a base so that other Arab countries be able to normalize ties with the occupiers of the Holy Quds.

Hoping that the Arab states of the region will support their Islamic beliefs in defensing Palestine, he said that unfortunately, these states are sacrificing their Islamic and Arab identity to establish ties with the Zionist regime and US President Donald Trump.

On behalf of the parliament of Iran, he announced that Iran will stand by the Palestinian Cause even if Palestine is left all alone.

He told the representative of Hamas in Tehran that one of the roots of the Islamic Revolution of Iran was actually people’s opposition with the shah’s normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

Condemning the decision made by the UAE, Qazizadeh reassured Hamas representative that Allah will help those who fight in His way and that now the real face of the hypocrites has been unveiled, which can be of great help to the Palestinian cause.

Thanking Iran for its stances about Palestine, Khaled Ghadoumi told the Iranian side on the phone call that Iran has always been a pioneer in defending Palestine; Palestinians do not feel alone and they know the honorable people of Iran stand by them.

