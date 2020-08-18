Iran heralds brilliant prospects for tourism revenues

Mohammad Hassan Talebian told IRNA that the number of foreign tourists would have increased if there was not the international dilemma, coronavirus pandemic.

Iran with its natural diversity and historical monuments has all the features to attract foreign tourists, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan said during a visit to Shahroud city, that COVID19 outbreak was a major factor that caused the decline of the tourism industry in the country.

The minister also pointed to the remarkable ease of business in the tourism sector which unlike other industries demanded no big investments to flourish and when compared to other ministries, one could easily see creating jobs in the tourism sector needs remarkably lower funds.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish