Iran rules out alleged arms supply to Taliban

Khatibzadeh categorically ruled out Pompeo's baseless accusations against Iran, saying the current situation in Afghanistan is the outcome of US warmongering and its intervention in Afghanistan affairs.

Pompeo's allegations are considered as blamegame and attempts to deflect public opinion in Afghanistan with regard to US aid to ISIS, he said.

US has not yet give response to public opinion's demands regarding the identity of helicopters flying in Afghan airspace and under NATO coverage to help Daesh, he added.

