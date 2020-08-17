Aug 17, 2020, 9:26 AM
Iran rules out alleged arms supply to Taliban

Tehran, Aug 17, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh ruled out the unfounded allegations made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with regard to sending arms to Taliban, saying what is happening now in Afghanistan is the outcome of US warmongering and interventions.

Khatibzadeh categorically ruled out Pompeo's baseless accusations against Iran, saying the current situation in Afghanistan is the outcome of US warmongering and its intervention in Afghanistan affairs. 

Pompeo's allegations are considered as blamegame and attempts to deflect public opinion in Afghanistan with regard to US aid to ISIS, he said.

US has not yet give response to public opinion's demands regarding the identity of helicopters flying in Afghan airspace and under NATO coverage to help Daesh, he added.

