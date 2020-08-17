Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 17

** IRAN DAILY

- Top commander: Iran’s approach to UAE will change after Israel deal

Iran's approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said Sunday, after a deal between the Arab state and Israel on normalizing ties.

- Iran’s Foreign Ministry appoints new spokesperson

Iran’s Foreign Ministry appointed Saeed Khatibzadeh as its new spokesperson in a ceremony chaired by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

- Zarif: US cannot trigger snapback on Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced US attempts to invoke a controversial mechanism to unilaterally reinstate sanctions on Tehran – a move with huge repercussions for the Iran nuclear deal.

KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Kuwait position towards Zionist regime ‘unchanged’

Kuwait’s position towards the Zionist regime is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalize relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

- Iran women’s football team unchanged in FIFA rankings

Iran national women’s football team remained unchanged in the latest FIFA world rankings.

TEHRAN TIMES

- Vocalist Salar Aqili sings “Sun of the Orient” in memory of health workers died of COVID-19

Vocalist Salar Aqili has paid tribute to the health workers who died of COVID-19 by a single named “The Sun of the Orient”.

- Skocic will remain Iran head coach: Spox

Dragan Skocic will remain as head coach of the Iranian national football team, the spokesman of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Amir Mehdi Alavi said, ending days of speculation about the Croatian coach future.

- UAE-Israel agreement to hasten Israel’s termination: advisor

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has condemned the recent normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel, saying such a move will only hasten the termination of the Zionist regime.

FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran's daily Covid-19 deaths drop to eight-day low

Iran’s overnight fatalities due to the coronavirus outbreak dropped to its lowest in eight days on Sunday, although the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 Epidemiology Committee announced that the death rate is still “relatively high”.

- Tehran stocks dive amid huge selloff

Tehran stock market was hit hard at the fifth session of bear market Sunday and plunged in what is said to be one of its worst days in history.

- Iran's steel output surges 7% to over 16 million tons

Iranian steelmakers produced a total of 16.74 million tons of semi-finished and finished steel products during the first four months of the current fiscal year (March 20-July 21) to register a 7.22% year-on-year increase.

