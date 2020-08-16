Zarif says Azerbaijan Republic very important to Iran

Addressing a ceremony to honor former foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, he added, "Since neighbors are priority of our foreign policy, Azerbaijan Republic is a very very important country for Iran."

"Mr. Mousavi could have chosen a simpler mission in Europe and Asia; but he chose Azerbaijan, and this shows the depth of strategic attitude of our dear brother, who chose the neighbor for the activity," Zarif said, wishing success for him.

"Today we have very good relations with Azerbaijan Republic, while at the beginning of the 11th government, our relations were very tense, but today we have one of the best and closest relations with this country, and God willingly, these relations will be strengthened with Mr. Mousavi's prudence," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish