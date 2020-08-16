Iran parliament speaker: Lebanon's resistance victory golden chapter in history

Qalibaf said that the victory of the Lebanese resistance is a turning-point in the history of the region's struggles.

In his message, Qalibaf extended congratulations to his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri and other parliament members on the anniversary of the country’s victory in its 33-day war against the Israeli aggressors.

He reiterated that undoubtedly, the victory of the Lebanese resistance is not only a turning-point and a golden chapter in the history of the region's struggles, but also a flagrant defeat for the occupying regime in Jerusalem.

He also offered congratulations to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and said that the 33-day battle undoubtedly changed the military-political equations of the region and is a turning-point for the history of the Islamic resistance struggle and the consequences of the struggle against the occupying Regime of Quds.

He went on to say that "I take this opportunity to reaffirm the full support for Lebanon and resistance, and may God bless you and I wish you health and prosperity. I have great dignity and welfare for the people of resistance and Hezbollah, and the dear people of Lebanon".

