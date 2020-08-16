Compromise with Zionist regime treason to Holy Quran: Iran senior cleric

While condemning the UAE's attempt to normalize relations with the Zionist regime, Shahriari said that "unfortunately today we see that some Arab states have shown imprudent decisions regardless of their belief, a human and political issue, and we are witnessing that normalizing relations with this child-killing regime is publicly declared in their programs."

He added that the criminal Zionist regime is killing and harassing with all its military, political, cultural, and economic power and publicly standing up to the Islamic world. Throughout history, this regime has usurped the Islamic lands and oppressed the people who lived in these lands, and regardless of the human rights of the people living in the occupied territories, the right to breathe, move, freedom, and independence has been violated.

He went on to say that normalizing relations with Israel is a betrayal of the Holy Quran.

"We recommend to the heads of the United Arab Emirates to turn back from this decision and not turn their backs on the Messenger of God. I also advise the UAE government to look after commentators, analysts, and experts who advised them to do so, as the consequences of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime will not be better than Anwar Sadat," the senior cleric noted.

He pointed out that this issue is an under pressure proceeding election attempts in the US, noteworthy fact is that it is an evil plot by the US President Doland Trump, which this infamous and humiliated person has taken to achieve a few more mornings of the government so he has provoked and even threatened people for implementing this agreement.

