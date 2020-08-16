UAE should reconsider normalizing ties with Zionist regime: Top Iranian commander

In the remarks at a conference held in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Baqeri condemned the UAE's settlement to start a friendship with the Israeli regime and said that while all people around the world avoided contacting the Zionist regime, it is deplorable to see the Abu Dhabi regime's audacious announcement of establishing diplomatic relations with the child-killing regime.

The top Iranian general said the Zionist regime is committing atrocities in disregard of the teachings of not only Islam but also Judaism.

He went on to say that it is unacceptable for an Arab and Muslim country like the UAE to launch overt political and economic relations with the criminal regime that is killing, detaining, and displacing Palestinians.

“Definitely, the Iranian nation’s approach towards its neighboring state (UAE) will dramatically change, and the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will also look that country with different calculations," he reiterated.

