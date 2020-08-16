Official: 147 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Some 2,133 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,019 of whom were hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She added that with the 147 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 19,639.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 343,203 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 297,486 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,881 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 2,861,825 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

