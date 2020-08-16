US defeat at UNSC emanates from pullout from JCPOA: Analyst

Esfandyar Khodaee told IRNA on Sunday that under the current circumstances, using snapback and creating a coalition against Iran have become more difficult for the US.

Khodaee said that blank votes of European countries to the US draft resolution was somewhat an objection to US President Donald Trump, adding the vote may even weaken Trump’s stance.

Any country makes decision according to its own interests; China and Russia are no exception, he said.

In the economic war with Washington, Beijing is seeking political and economic interests in relations with Iran, he said, adding that the 25-year cooperation document with China was also effective in the vote.

He also said that the role of Iran’s active diplomacy is undeniable in the opposition of Moscow and China with Washington, and even the blank vote of Europeans was to some extent due to the active diplomacy of Tehran.

Iran’s righteousness and US lack of commitment to the JCPOA have been accepted by the entire international community, but, they feel danger on Trump’s administration, he said.

Khodaee said that rejection of the US draft resolution by the UNSC was a political failure for the US and a victory for Iran, which will strengthen Iran in the world political system and can be a lesson for the next US government.

The fact that only one country gave an aye to US proposition showed that Washington needs to change its maximum pressure policy.

Ideological differences between the US and Tehran will still be around and the US future government will try to take up new policies.

Iran is united inside the country and the US cannot create a coalition against it, he commented.

If the snapback mechanism became activated, all the US sanctions would be restored and if the sanctions were to be removed again, the US would have the right to veto it, he said.

He added that under the current situation, even small counties present in the UNSC have gained the courage to stand up to the US.

