Mousavi said that the 79-member group of Iranian expatriates arrived in Iran via Astara border crossing by some buses.

The ambassador noted that some 1,300 Iranians had already returned to Iran from Azerbaijan since the lockdown in the aftermath of corona virus breakout.

The borders between the two countries were shut down since early March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

