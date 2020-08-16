Defense Minister: Iran thwarts any threats by "active defense" strategy

"Our strategy is active defense," Generl Hatami told reporters at a press conference held on the occasion of National Day of Defense Industry on August 21.

Referring to the transition period in world and region, the minister highlighted the special role the media play in the current situation.

Enemies' media try to affect and hurt the thought of the elites and decision-makers; meanwhile, the indigenous media endeavor to disclose the realities, General Hatami underlined.

He added that when terrorists came to Iraq and Syria, their media backed by global arrogance tried to pretend that the terrorists were in the region to save humanity.

But, their plot was disclosed gradually when the independent media leaked the reality, the minister noted.

Also about the August 4 tragic incident in Lebanon, the minister said media are expected to reflect the hardship the people are suffering from under the current circumstances and not let the enemies misuse such events.

1483**1416

