New Foreign Ministry spokesman appointed

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the new spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, served as deputy for research studies at Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies.

Khatibzadeh has served in many posts at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including a diplomat in Canada and Germany.

Abbas Mousavi, the previous spokesman, has been appointed as Iran’s ambassador to Republic Azerbaijan. He and five other ambassadors met with President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

