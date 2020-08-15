Aug 16, 2020, 12:19 AM
Zarif reaffirms Iran's support for struggles of Palestinian people

Tehran, Aug 16, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a telephone talk late on Saturday with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki reiterated Iran's support for the struggles of Palestinian people to claim their rights.

Zarif further noted that solidarity between the Palestinian people and groups is essential in this respect.

Maliki, for his part, appreciated Iran's stance in support of Palestine, reiterating strong resolve of the Palestinian people and leaders to uphold their rights.

The people and officials of the various Palestinian groups are united in their commitment to the liberation of the Palestinian territories from the occupation of the Zionist regime, he said.

