Iran's Armed Forces: Palestinian cause alive, dynamic

Defense still remains and the geography of the Islamic world and the axis of resistance is still the target of poisonous arrows fired by the US and the Zionist regime and some reactionary sheikhs, the statement added.

Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces condemned the disgraceful move by the UAE kingdom in normalizing ties with the sinister Zionist regime, reiterating that history remembers the betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the oppressed people of this country, and the then President of Egypt, Anwar Sadat, opened this cruel path with the infamous Camp David agreement. But not only have their efforts failed, but today the Palestinian combatant youth, inspired by past fighters, have raised the banner of Palestinian righteousness and freedom more passionately than ever before.

Now bin Zayed has taken the same path as Sadat. Today, however, only one name remains of Sadat, but the Palestinian cause is alive and dynamic, and it will not be long before Zayed, like Sadat, will disappear.

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the UAE and Israel reached a joint agreement to improve relations, calling it a historic agreement.

