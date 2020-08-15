Zarif: Cheap propaganda doesn’t deflect from US miserable failure at UN

"Pirates of the Caribbean have their own judges and courts now. Sadly for them, stolen booty wasn't Iran's," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Fuel was sold F.O.B. Persian Gulf. Ship and flag weren't ours either. Hollow, cheap propaganda doesn’t deflect from miserable failure of US diplomatic malpractice at UN," he added.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Venezuela Hojat Soltani reacted to the false news on the seizure of four Iranian tankers by the US and termed it as yet another lie by the propaganda machine of the Imperialism of America.

"Yet another lie and psychological warfare by the US propaganda machine. The tankers are neither Iranians, nor their owners or flags have anything to do with Iran. The terrorist Trump just wants to cover up the humiliation of his failure against the great nation of Iran by scattering false propaganda," Soltani wrote on his Twitter account.

The US newspaper Wall Street Journal on Friday morning carried an "exclusive" report quoted from American officials who claimed the tankers were seized within the past few days without the use of force.

The newspaper claimed, " The Trump administration has for the first time confiscated cargo in vessels allegedly loaded with Iran fuel in violation of sanctions, the US officials said, as it steps up its campaign of maximum pressure against Tehran.".

Claiming that "4 Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela have been seized by the US," it said, "The Luna, Pandi, Bering and Bella, were seized on the high seas in recent days and are now en route to Houston."

