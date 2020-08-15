Envoy: Russia determined to oppose unilateralism

In his Twitter message, Jalali appreciated Russia and referred to the US failure for extending arms embargo on Iran.

Undoubtedly, Russia’s fair and constructive acts is praiseworthy, he said.

Iran considers respecting international law and maintaining joint cooperation in fighting global threats as only way to have access to peace and stability in the world, Jalali added.

Iran and Russia are standing together in this international approach, he reiterated.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a message ruled out concerns over expiry of arms embargo on Iran as groundless.

"The US-sponsored resolution on extension of Iran #armsembargo got in the #UNSC support of 2 members. 2 voted against. 11 abstained. US knew the result in advance but decided to push its draft," Russian diplomat added.

Meanwhile, Russian Mission to the United Nations in a Twitter message on Saturday stated: "The Russian delegation voted against the draft #UNSC resolution on 'arms embargo' against Iran proposed by the #USA."

"We consistently oppose attempts to impose through the UN Security Council “arms embargo” on #Iran," it added.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish