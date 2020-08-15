COVID-19 kills 161 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 2,245 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 943 of whom were hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She added that with the 161 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 19,492.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 341,070 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 295,630 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,911 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 2,836,252 Coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

