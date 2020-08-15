IRGC: UAE-Zionsit regime deal accelerates Israeli annihilation

IRGC described the agreement on normalization of relations between the regime and UAE as historical foolishness, according to sepahnews.com.

The agreement is a strategic mistake and a poisonous sword on the body of the Islamic Ummah, the IRGC said in a statement.

Palestine's cry for justice will never get silent, the statement said.

As the statement stressed, the agreement will not serve the Zionist regime's interests, but rather build a dangerous future for the US and supporters of the agreement after the project on building a new Middle East collapses.

The agreement designed by the terrorist regime of Israel and the anti-human United States on the normalization of relations between the illegitimate regime and the UAE is the highest treason against the Palestinian Cause and the holy Quds, the IRGC stressed.

Hatching such an act of treason serves the goal of legitimizing the illegal Zionist regime, weakening the Palestinian resistance front, sending the Palestinian cause to the back of minds and also paving the way for the implementation of the "deal of the century" and new Middle East projects, the statement said describing it a sinister action which is doomed to failure.

The statement further described the UAE move as "clear treason" against Islamic Ummah's joint aspiration.

Also, the move made the World of Islam be filled with hatred against the rulers of the UAE, it said.

The IRGC statement further advised the UAE to revise its measure and respect the will of its Arab Muslim nation in support of the oppressed Palestinians.

The UAE rulers should await strong reactions by people to this historical humiliation sooner or later, the statement added.

Their people along with other Muslim nations will not let Palestine's justice-seeking cries die in psychological operations and deceitful images broadcast by Zionist and Imperialist media, it noted.

IRGC, at the end of its statement, underlined that US and regional and ultra-regional supporters of the scandalous agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv should know that the agreement will surely not serve the Zionist regime's interests.

1483**1416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish