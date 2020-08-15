Kyrgyz Govt says takes delivery of second batch of emergency supplies from Iran

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent the second batch of humanitarian aid on August 14, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 epidemic in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the report, Kyrgyzstan received medical equipment such as respiratory machines -- ventilators, thermometers and pulse oximeters, PCR tests and kits for EIA tests.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the assistance provided by Iran in the fight against coronavirus, testifies to the existence of warm fraternal relations between the two states based on mutual respect.

