Envoy: UNSC vote on Iran arms embargo shows US isolation

"The result of the vote in #UNSC on arms embargo against Iran shows—once more—the US' isolation," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Council's message: NO to UNILATERALISM. US must learn from this debacle," he added.

"Its attempt to “snapback" sanctions is illegal, and was rejected by int'l community, as was evident today," he noted.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message said that during the 75-year-old history of the United Nations it was unprecedented that the US becomes so isolated.

Despite all travels and pressures, the United States could only bring a small country with it, he added.

