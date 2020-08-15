Mousavi: Iran's active diplomacy defeats US

During the 75-year-old history of the United Nations, it was unprecedented for the US to become so isolated, Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday, adding that despite all travels and pressures, the United States could win the cooperation of only a small country.

Last night, Iran's active diplomacy as well as the legal strength of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) defeated US in the United Nations Security Council for the nth time, he noted.

The US draft resolution aimed to extend Iran arms embargo which is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

82 days left to US Presidential elections, it seems that the Trump administration has tied its fate in the foreign policy to the extension of Iran arms embargo.

The United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA two years ago, is endeavoring to prevent the lifting of Iran arms embargo.

In its latest effort, the US proposed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council asking the member states to extend the arms embargo on Tehran.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi in a Twitter message said: "The result of the vote in #UNSC on arms embargo against Iran shows—once more—the US' isolation."

"Council's message: NO to UNILATERALISM. US must learn from this debacle. Its attempt to “snapback" sanctions is illegal, and was rejected by int'l community, as was evident today," Takht Ravanchi added.

