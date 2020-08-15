Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran hopes for stability in Lebanon after Beirut blast

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday hoped that Lebanon’s situation become stable through cooperation among all parties following the massive explosion in Beirut last week that killed and injured thousands of people.

- Iran slams UAE-Israel normalization deal as 'strategic stupidity'

Iran on Friday strongly condemned an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties, blasting it as an act of "strategic stupidity" that would only strengthen resistance.

- Iran slams IAEA silence on Saudi, Israel nuclear activities

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Esmaeil Baqeri Hamaneh slammed the silence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in face of the hidden nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia as well as Israel's nuclear arms activities.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Deal with the devil

The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that the occupying regime of Israel had agreed to abandon plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in exchange for normalized relations. But later statements by the Zionist regime underscored that annexation remains "on the table”, throwing the future of the territory into further uncertainty.

- Lebanon parl’t approves sweeping powers for army

Lebanon’s parliament has agreed to a two-week state of emergency in Beirut giving the army new powers, ten days after a massive blast rocked the capital killing nearly 200 and injuring thousands more.

- Iran futsal remains in sixth place in world futsal ranking

Iran futsal team remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Anthology of short stories by Iranian writers published in Iraq

An anthology of short stories from 14 contemporary Iranian writers has been published in Arabic in a book by the Shahriar Publishing House in Iraq.

- Persepolis launch CAS appeal against former coaches’ financial verdict

Persepolis club on Friday announced that they have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the FIFA Players’ Status Committee regarding the financial cases of Persepolis’s former head coach, Gabriel Calderon, and his two assistant coaches.

- Iran calls on Security Council to reject U.S. ‘ill-intentioned’ move

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN has called on the UN Security Council to stand up to an “ill-intentioned” move by the U.S. government to extend an arms embargo on Tehran.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Gov’t tightens export rules

The government announced limits on the amount of export by owners of new commercial cards. The decision was approved by the Cabinet earlier in the month and sent to relevant administrative bodies on Thursday.

- Iran's CB again raises lower bound of IRC

The Central Bank of Iran again raised the lower bound of interest rate corridor (IRC) in the interbank market to further narrow the interbank interest rate spread.

- Tehran province accounts for 56% of Iran’s tax revenues

Tehran Province is expected to earn 1,000 trillion rials ($4.47 billion) of the total 1,800 trillion rials ($8.05 billion) of tax revenues projected for the current fiscal year (March 2020-21), says Mohammad Reza Nouri, the head of Tehran Tax Office.

