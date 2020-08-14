Syrian, Pakistani nationals injured Beirut blast treated in Iran's IRCS' field hospital

Mohammad Baqer Mohammadi to IRNA on phone late on Friday, the patients highly welcomed the field hospital of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut, as over 1,400 injured came here over the past few days.

The hospital is located near Dahiya and people from other parts of Lebanon also visit this medical and health complex, he said, adding that a number of the sick and injured are Pakistani and Syrian nationals who were injured during the blast are receiving services in the hospital.

Iran's first cargo of humanitarian aid comprising 95 tons of food and medicine arrived in Beirut on August 6.

Reportedly, the August 4 massive explosion at a warehouse keeping Ammonium-nitrate in Beirut, Lebanon, killed some 220 people and wounded about 6,000 others.

Iran is the first country which sent medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help the affected people in Beirut balst.

