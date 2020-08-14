French envoy reiterates preserving JCPOA

"The #JCPoA plays a key role in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime & ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon," de Rivière wrote in his Twitter account.

"The E3 remains committed to preserving the JCPoA & to discussions to bring Iran back to full compliance. This requires constructive engagement by all," he added.

"In 2014/2015, I negotiated the #JCPOA for France. Its implementation worked better than expected," French diplomat said in a separate message.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany- reached a nuclear agreement, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on July 14, 2015, after 13 years of intensive diplomatic talks. The US is no longer the participant in the deal as it withdrew unilaterally from the agreement on May 8, 2018.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of signing Iran nuclear deal said the US’ contempt for diplomacy threatens the security in the US and the world.

Zarif in a letter to Borrell once again referred to the cases of European countries' non-compliance to the Joint Commission for settlement in accordance with Article 36 of the JCPOA.

In his letter, the Iranian foreign minister warned that any interference in the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would be contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and could have negative impacts on the existing cooperation under the safeguards agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi had earlier said.

